War Memorial initiative welcomed in Austerlands

THE AUSTERLANDS community has welcomed the solution to a ‘longstanding problem’ at their Great War Memorial.

The Mayor of Austerlands Paul Sykes has designed and secured the installation of wreath-holding guard rails at the foot of the memorial, which is the oldest in Saddleworth, at the junction of Heywood Lane and Huddersfield Road.

David Needham, Austerlands Remembrance Day organiser, explained: “The exposed location of our monument means that over the years it has been necessary for us to tie poppy wreaths to the memorial, to prevent them from being blown about.

“This, unfortunately, has sometimes led to minor erosion/staining problems on its pillar.

“In part, this has been used by the authorities to justify the untimely early removal of wreaths from the monument so we welcome, and very much appreciate, Paul’s initiative to solve this longstanding problem.”

Services are held at the memorial every Remembrance Sunday to remember the sacrifices of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Inspired by those the Harrogate war memorial, the Austerlands guard rails have been designed by Paul and manufactured to his specification (including a powder coat finish) by UK Work Benches of Mossley, following an introduction by local resident Phil Howard.

The two men, together with Richard Dumbill have now installed the guard rail around the monument’s lower plinth.

In addition to money from the Mayor of Austerlands Charity Fund, the project has been subsidised by a grant from Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster’s ward budget. Cllr Lancaster also assisted with the seeking of permission to carry out the work from Oldham Council.

Mr Needham added: “To see the completion of the project in a matter of months after first raising the issue is a pleasant surprise but with the people involved an early achievement was a given.

“Their efforts will no doubt be appreciated in years to come and it is a fine legacy for the Austerlands Mayor as he reaches the close of his year in office.”