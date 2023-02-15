New friends needed for FODS

A FUNDRAISING group that has contributed more than £50,000 to a Saddleworth primary school has been inundated with membership enquiries after announcing its team is stepping down.

The Friends of Dobcross School (FODS) has to switch because of changes in personal circumstances and increasing demands on the working mums.

But after putting out the appeal, several people have contacted them looking to join up and continue the fundraising.

In six years, FODS has been responsible for organising events and raising more than £50.000 for the children at Holy Trinity Church of England Primary.

That money has been used to buy 30 iPads and bring in a new reading scheme, as well as pay for things like trips, coaches, sports equipment, visitors in school, topic resources and staff training courses.

A spokesman for FODS said: “This has been an incredibly hard decision.

“Unfortunately, our very small team of five have really struggled the past two years.

“Changes in personal circumstances, increasing demands on us as working mums, declining numbers of volunteers and attendance at events, a lack of new members and, for some of us, our children approaching their last year at Dobcross.

“Therefore. we have sadly I made the decision that the events planned for this academic year will be our last.”

Far from be the end for the group that has added so much to the Delph New Road school will go on, with new people on board.

And after the response to the appeal, a meeting at Dobcross Band Club on Wednesday, April 19 will be held.

The current group added: “So over to you. A new era, a new FODS is needed!

“The present members are more than happy to help guide you on your journey.

“We warmly welcome anyone to attend our meetings this year to help with the transition process. “For the couple of us who will have children in school after next year. we will always be there to help as volunteers.”

