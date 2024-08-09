New funding to help modernise two Oldham venues

WORK is expected to begin later this year to modernise and improve the building that houses Gallery Oldham and central library.

Oldham Council has confirmed it has been awarded £564,375 by the Arts Council England, which has given the money to pay for the two separate projects under the same roof.

The local authority says it will be used to “improve the experience for visitors” and to “upgrade systems” so as to “minimise future maintenance and repair costs”.

Gallery Oldham’s infrastructure and environmental performance will be improved through the £287,375 from the Museum Estate and Development Fund.

It will enable the installation of a new Building Energy Management System and energy efficient lighting across all areas, creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly venue.

The layout of the library and what it offers visitors will be enhanced by the £277,000 awarded to the council by the Library Improvement Fund, to allow an even wider range of uses for the building.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities and Culture, said: “Gallery Oldham and central library are two of our most important cultural buildings when it comes to visitor numbers.

“It’s really good news that we’ve received this funding to make sure they are user friendly and fit for purpose for years to come.”

The council says the two venues attracted over 500,000 visitors between them last year.

