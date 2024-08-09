Retired rugby players tackle goal for cancer charity

A BUNCH of retired rugby players are ‘trying’ to raise £10,000 for charity through a series of matches, after a player’s wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The inaugural Rugby Showdown on September 29 at Manchester City’s Etihad campus will be in aid of The Christie hospital.

Former Salford Academy player Nick Ryan, playing as part of newly-created Manchester Select, will see his charges take on the GB Police Rugby team who recently returned from a tour of Australia at 2pm on the day.

Earlier at midday, the jam-packed day will kick off with Keighley Cougars facing GB Police’s women’s side.

Nick, who now runs Manchester-based The City Recruiter, which is one of the main sponsors, wanted to hold the event to show support for The Christie and the work it does to help those battling cancer.

He explained: “So, there are very few people whose lives they won’t touch, and the more funds that they can put towards looking after people and working on curing these cancers, the better. Because there’s still a lot of them that are obviously incurable.

“My wife has terminal cancer, which of course is a difficult thing to comprehend, but we’re staying strong as a family.

“The Showdown is raising money for such a fantastic cause and will allow us to reunite on the field again.”

Back rower, Chris, will be a valuable asset to the Manchester Select team, along with Nick, who started playing rugby when he was 10 years old.

After being forced to stop due to an injury, he said it has been a fun journey to get back on the field.

“At the moment I’m focusing on increasing my cardio for the match, as well as getting the team together for some tactical practice,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get out on the field again for a great day of competition and more importantly, awareness for The Christie. I would like to thank everyone involved and I’m hopeful it will be a huge success.”

Tickets for the games, which are £5 for adults and £2 for children, can be bought at https://shorturl.at/IMJ8e.

Donations for The Christie can be made on the day via card and through JustGiving here: https://shorturl.at/ocU5d

