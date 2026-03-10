Oldham’s new market set for spectacular opening

OLDHAM’S new market – which is described as ‘a bold new chapter for traders, residents and the future of the town itself’ – is to open with a bang.

For its opening day will feature a full menu of entertainment and activities, tasters and opportunities to meet those manning the stalls.

Saturday, March 28 will see the facility located in the Spindles building, linking directly to Parliament Square, open its doors from 9am.

It will host independent stalls, food businesses, makers and creators as Oldham Council says: “The modern new market will bring fresh life into the heart of the town.

“It will offer a lively, welcoming space where people can shop local, try new food and support Oldham talent.”

And the first 100 people through the doors will receive a free goodie bag to mark the occasion.

The event will also mark the wider reopening of Parliament Square, a refreshed public space to host town centre events.

And the market is a key landmark in its regeneration programme, a £450 million investment providing new homes, new jobs, a stronger culture, greener spaces and what is billed as ‘a town centre built around people.’

Oldham Council’s leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, said: “This is a huge moment for Oldham.

“We know how much markets mean to local people. Our new market is about backing our amazing local traders, giving them a space they deserve, and bringing a wave of fresh energy into the centre of our town.

“It’s a modern, vibrant space that puts local talent at its heart, exactly what Oldham deserves.

“The opening of the new market is a major step forward in our vision for the town centre. It will create new opportunities for small businesses, attract more visitors, and compete with the very best markets in the country.

“I’d encourage everyone to come down on Saturday, March 28, explore the stalls, meet our traders, enjoy the fantastic food and be part of Oldham’s next chapter.

“I cannot wait to open it with you.”