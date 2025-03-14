Saddleworth Parish Council contacts banks in bid to attract branches to area

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has taken the step of approaching banks directly in a bid to return services to the area.

The area’s last branch, NatWest in Uppermill, closed in 2016 and planning permission was recently granted to convert the building into apartments.

Now the authority has taken the step of contacting firms after what it says was the refusal of its request for a banking hub.

Saddleworth Parish Council’s chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley said: “We have been in lengthy discussions with LINK about the lack of banking services in the Parish.

“While there are a number of cash points available across the area, it is the lack of financial advice services that we feel is particularly poor.

“There are over 26,000 people in Saddleworth without anywhere locally to access additional services.

“That is not good enough and we are standing up for our residents’ needs.”

Banks have stated the reason for closures were because of the lack of people coming into the branch.

But with several in Oldham either closing or earmarked for closure, Cllr Beeley feels the need for in-person facilities is even greater.

She added: “We have recently seen more banks close in Oldham, which reduces people’s options even further.

“While many people have moved online for their banking, we need services for those who want to be able to talk face-to-face with an adviser.

“We shall continue to pursue this.”

