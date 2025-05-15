New Lees base helps Our Community Wardrobe tackle clothing poverty

A COMMUNITY PROJECT working to beat clothing poverty across Saddleworth and Oldham is hoping to help more people than ever as it opens the doors to its first base in Lees.

‘Our Community Wardrobe Oldham’ aims to help families in need in the community by giving out pre-loved clothing, equipment, toiletries, nappies sanitary products all for free.

And now with their own hub open at 42 High Street (near the Post Office), they are ready to welcome more donations from the public so they help more people than ever.

They also provide a clothing swap scheme so you can bring in children’s outgrown clothing and swap it for a bigger size for free.

The group was set up in 2023 by Sally Maher in her garden shed and due to demand has flourished to a room at Springhead Congregational Church and now their own hub.

Sally said: “I am beyond proud and thank you to all our amazing business funders and sponsors from our local community who have made this happen for us.”

They work in partnership with six family hubs across Oldham who refer families for specific items they need.

They have previously run Winter Appeals for duvets and warm clothes, Easter Egg collections and Christmas Appeals, including handing out presents, cards and food.