Saddleworth theatre scores four-figure grant for improvements

A SADDLEWORTH theatre is celebrating after being awarded a grant by a national scheme.

Millgate Arts Centre in Delph has been handed £5,000 by the Theatres Trust’s small grants programme in its latest round of funding.

That will fund replacing some of the auditorium’s tungsten spotlights with LED units, improving the quality of lighting for its productions and saving energy.

Switching to colour-changing LED units will also significantly reduce the need for ladder work, lowering the risk of accidents and increasing the number of people prepared to help with lighting.

It is part of the charity’s scheme, which is supported by The Linbury Trust and funds small projects that make a big impact to a theatre’s resilience, sustainability, accessibility or improving the diversity of audiences.

And in its latest announcement, the eighth round of funds, Millgate Arts Centre has made the cut of 21 theatres.

Joshua McTaggart, chief executive of Theatres Trust said: “Theatres Trust is delighted to be able to support more than 20 ambitious theatres with vital projects that will ensure these important cultural spaces can continue to serve their local communities for many years to come.

“The vast array of projects funded in this round illustrates the many ways that theatres are keen to improve their buildings to welcome wider audiences and host a broader range of performances and activities.

“Among the essential repairs and upgrades, I’m particularly pleased to see more theatres embracing the possibilities of harnessing digital technology to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Stuart Hobley, director of The Linbury Trust, added: “This is such an incredible range of theatres across the UK, and all of them are using this funding to help their spaces to thrive and be more welcoming for people to visit.

“From better Wi-Fi infrastructure to urgent repairs, and improved access for people with disabilities, these grants have a big impact in supporting theatre and its role in everyday life.”