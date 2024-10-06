Popular opera singer returns to Uppermill for concert

ONE OF the favourite singers of the Uppermill Summer Music Festival is returning to perform at the village’s Methodist Church.

Mezzo soprano Kathryn Rudge closes a fabulous year of concerts and will feature a collection of English songs by Schubert, Elgar, Ivor Novello and Eric Coates, famous for his Dambusters’ March!

Now enjoying a major career as a recitalist and recording artist, as well as being a former BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, Kathryn has performed as soloist with all of the BBC Orchestras, with conductors such as Barry Wordsworth, John Wilson, Sir Andrew Davis and Yan Pascal Tortelier.

She made her operatic debut as Cherubino in Fiona Shaw’s production of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro at the English National Opera in 2012.

She has also performed principal opera roles with Glyndebourne on Tour, Garsington Opera and Opera North.

And she recently returned to the BBC Proms in Mozart’s Requiem at the Royal Albert Hall.

Other recent concert highlights include singing Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius for Easter at Kings College Cambridge, broadcast on BBC Radio 3, and with the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra at the Rheingau Music Festival.

Kathryn will perform in Saddleworth alongside pianist Duncan Glenday on Saturday, October 19 at Uppermill Methodist Church, on High Street, starting at 12.15pm.

Admission is £8 and you can pay on the door, or you can avoid the queues by booking online in advance on the website www.usmf.uk.

