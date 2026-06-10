Should you go for a British Staycation or a European Getaway this Year?

There’s a great deal to appreciate in Britain. Millions of British people recognise this every year, by taking a holiday that doesn’t involve any overseas travel at all. For Saddleworth residents, with the Peak District and Yorkshire countryside right on your doorstep, the appeal of staying closer to home can feel particularly strong.

But staycations aren’t just a way of cutting down hassle and inconvenience. They’re also a means of deepening your connection with your homeland, and uncovering aspects of it that might otherwise have eluded you. You might even discover hidden gems just a short drive from villages like Uppermill or Delph, without needing to venture far at all.

On the other hand, there’s a great deal to be said for travelling a great distance, and immersing yourself in an unfamiliar culture.

If you’re torn between a foreign and a domestic holiday this year, then you might find it useful to run through the relative benefits of the two. Let’s do that here.

The Case for a British Staycation

When you book a staycation, you’ll remove the need to go through passport control, or to wait beside a baggage carousel. You won’t have to spend hours upon hours travelling (though it’s possible to do so), and you’ll have less of the uncertainty and stress that comes with moving through a foreign country, and dealing with unfamiliar services and cultures.

From Saddleworth, you’re also well connected to the rest of the UK via Manchester, making it easy to plan road trips or rail journeys without the complexity of international travel.

UK destinations tend to be varied enough to please just about everyone, while still throwing up surprises. Visit them, and you’ll have a chance to support British businesses, and to help preserve the various historical and natural treasures that you visit. Even within Greater Manchester and the surrounding hills, there’s a rich mix of heritage, walking routes, and independent businesses worth supporting.

The Allure of a European Getaway

When you set out in Europe, you’ll have a much broader array of things to choose from. Even if you’re only interested in one kind of attraction, you might find that the options are very different on one side of the continent than another. You’ll need to contend with the latest EU Entry/Exit system, but in exchange you’ll have access to a greater diversity of climates and cultures. With Manchester Airport just a relatively short journey, European destinations are still highly accessible, making a change of scenery feel within easy reach.

Certain types of experience are only really available in Europe. If you want to go on ski holidays, then you’ll probably be better off in the Alps than in the Pennines.

What to Consider Before You Book

It’s almost always a good idea to book early, and to run through a checklist before you head out. Your insurance, accommodation, and travel arrangements should all be sorted – though many other aspects of your holiday can be left to be sorted out as you go.

If you aren’t driving, it’s also worth factoring in local transport options to airports or train stations when planning your timing.

Making the Choice That’s Right for You

Before you make your arrangements, it’s worth reflecting on your personal priorities. Do you want to relax in familiar surroundings, or immerse yourself in something new? Do you want adventure and exertion, or something more sedate?

There’s no holiday option that’s right for everyone. What’s more, the pursuit of perfection might lead to disappointment for many. If you’re heading out with a group, then making the right decision often means talking to everyone about what they’re looking for before you head out.

Choosing Your Ideal Holiday

But just because the perfect, or ‘ideal’ holiday doesn’t really exist, doesn’t mean that we can’t improve our results by striving towards it. Talk to your friends and relatives, and get advice and inspiration from magazines and message boards. It might be that the experience you go on sparks a lifelong relationship with a given part of the world – so don’t be afraid to try somewhere new!