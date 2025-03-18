New ‘Meals on Wheels’ boost for vulnerable residents

A KIND-HEARTED woman is already delivering 130 meals a week after launching a new ‘Meals on Wheels’ service this year to help vulnerable residents.

Gemma De La Haye set up Shaw and Crompton Meals on Wheels, a community interest company (CIC), after realising there was demand for a home delivery service of delicious and nutritious homecooked meals across Saddleworth, Shaw, Royton, and surrounding areas.

Having worked in the local charity sector for the past 20 years, including as a kitchen manager, she had regular contact with elderly and disabled residents and realised many of them were not eating properly because they were struggling to cook nutritious meals.

To help ensure everyone in the area has access to good food, she built a commercial unit at the bottom of her garden to cook meals in and launched her service at the start of 2025. Since launching, demand has been huge, and as well as offering a hot and chilled meal delivery service, she has now expanded to offer frozen meals too, allowing her to deliver meals across a wider area.

Gemma offers a rotating monthly menu and provides three delivery options, including a daily hot meal delivery (between 12-2pm), a daily chilled meal delivery (between 2-4pm) and a weekly frozen delivery.

Residents can order as many meals as they like for as long as they like, with meal prices ranging from £6.50 to £7. Puddings (£2.50) and tea packs (£4.50) can also be ordered.

To keep costs as low as possible, Gemma asked local estate agents Ryder & Dutton to help with initial food packaging costs.

The estate agent agreed to help and is covering 50 per cent of the food container costs for the next six months, ensuring vulnerable residents get great food at the best possible price.

Gemma said: “Many people across our area just aren’t able to cook meals for themselves, and there were no local companies offering a homecooked meal delivery service.

“I decided I wanted to do something about it and set up Shaw & Crompton Meals on Wheels to provide people with access to delicious home cooked food delivered directly to their door. Demand has been huge and I’m now delivering over 130 meals per week.

“To help meet growing demand and to be able to offer the service to people across a wider area, I now also provide delivery of home cooked frozen meals, so people can keep them in their freezer to heat up when they need them.

“Good food is essential for good health, and our meal delivery service ensures that everyone can have access to tasty and nutritionally balanced food.

“I’m delighted I can help local people eat well, and that local companies like Ryder and Dutton are willing to help me make it as affordable as possible.

“I have plans to expand over the coming year to also offer a social space where residents can come together, make friends and take part in social activities, so would welcome donations from other businesses who would like to help.”

Gemma has more than 20 years’ catering experience and prides herself on offering a wide range of delicious and nutritionally balanced meals, from chicken stew with dumplings and full roast dinners to cottage pie and moussaka.

She also takes hygiene extremely seriously and Shaw & Crompton Meals on Wheels has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating by Oldham Council.

To find out more about the service, visit Shaw & Crompton Meals on Wheels Facebook page, call 07359 737 783 or email sandcmealsonwheels@gmail.com

