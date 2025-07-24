Oldham Council ‘proud’ to receive prestigious Gold Award for Armed Forces Support

Oldham Council is ‘proud to be leading by example’ as it achieves the prestigious Gold Award in the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme.

The award, which is the highest honour a civilian employer can receive, comes just months after the Council reaffirmed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, reinforcing its pledge to ensure that serving personnel, veterans and military families are treated fairly and with respect in Oldham.

The award acknowledges organisations that go above and beyond in their support. Oldham Council has met the highest standards, including employment practices that support reservists, veterans, and military spouses, and active engagement with the wider Armed Forces community.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “This Gold Award is a powerful recognition of Oldham’s unwavering commitment to our Armed Forces community.

“We stand proudly with our veterans, reservists and service families, not just in sentiment, but in action. We’re so proud to be leading by example and will continue to ensure no one who serves is left behind.”

The Gold status builds on previous achievements, including the Council’s partnership with Oldham Community Leisure, offering veterans discounted access to five local wellbeing centres.

This initiative, free for the first two months, promotes both physical health and mental wellbeing, providing access to gyms, swimming, racket sports and over 150 classes.

Cllr Ken Rustidge, Oldham Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Oldham has achieved the Gold Award. This honour reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to those who serve and have served.

“Whether it’s through employment, access to services or community recognition, we are ensuring that no veteran, reservist or military family is left behind.”

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) and there will be a public event on Friday, August 15 at 6pm, hosted by the Royal British Legion.

The ceremony will include a two-minute silence and wreath laying to remember those who served in the Far East during WWII.

In appreciation of their service, veterans will be treated to a free breakfast at participating eateries across Oldham town centre on the same day.

Oldham Council encourages local employers to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and support those who serve. Resources and guidance are available online: www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk.