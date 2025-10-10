New Saddleworth walking route is more than a Mere stroll

RAMBLERS can enjoy almost all Saddleworth has to offer following the creation of a new route.

The Four Meres Walk takes in 16 miles around the area and relates to the old Meres – Lordsmere, Shawmere, Friarmere and Quickmere – which were medieval estates.

Described as ‘intermediate difficulty and for able-bodied adults only’, it is expected the entire circular route will take about eight hours to complete.

Lordsmere was the eastern, and by far the largest, part of the district, encompassing Diggle, Dobcross, Uppermill, part of Greenfield and the whole of Saddleworth Moor.

Quickmere in the west from Strinesdale to Wharmton, had three divisions. Upper, a small very sparsely populated area, middle – which includes Scouthead, Austerlands, Springhead, Grotton, Lydgate and Grasscroft and lower – the area also known as Quick, which was transferred to Mossley in 1885.

Shawmere is based on Shaw Hall, between Quickmere and Lordsmere, and had two divisions – upper, a sparsely populated area between Scouthead and Dobcross and lower, which takes in Shaw Hall, Dacres, and Noon Sun.

And Friarmere – perhaps the most familiar because of the cricket club bearing that name – stretched from Grains Bar to Standedge.

It had two sections – Dark Side, the most northerly part, including Denshaw down to Delph, and Light Side, including the Castleshaw Valley.

The route is the brainchild of Saddleworth Councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine, who worked with several departments of Oldham Council.

Plans for specially commissioned way-markers and an accompanying information board/booklet detailing the route have also been drawn up.

Saddleworth South representative Cllr Woodvine said: “Saddleworth has an unparalleled network of Rights of Way which offer excellent and – sometimes – easy access to the countryside. They are truly an asset.

“Therefore, it is our wish to showcase and secure improvements to Saddleworth’s Public Rights of Way and with a distance of about 16 miles, the Four Meres Footpath takes in much of the scenery of our Civil Parish.

“We hope that it will encourage greater outdoor activity and appreciation for our local countryside.”

Saddleworth North colleague Cllr Lancaster added: “The Four Meres – Friarmere, Lordsmere, Quickmere, and Shawmere – defined our local geography for many centuries before the Industrial Revolution and yet are lesser known to most Saddleworthians.

“This new Four Meres Footpath will take walkers around these ancient divisions and hopefully educate on local history.”

The route is detailed at https://www.oldham.gov.uk/fourmereswalk.