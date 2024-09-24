Review: All Clues point to a brilliant production at Saddleworth’s Millgate

IT DOES not take a super sleuth to detect the quality in Clue.

The Saddleworth Players’ production of Clue at the Millgate Arts Centre is nothing short of spectacular! Based on the 1985 cult-classic film and the beloved Cluedo board game, this show is a blend of side-splitting comedy and thrilling murder mystery.

The moment you walk in, you can see the effort that has been put in as soon as you take your seat.

The stage floor is very cleverly designed like the board game it is based around and provides a visual taste of what the audience is about to experience.

At times, you wondered just how big the stage was, such was the brilliant way it was managed and adapted – you genuinely thought the seven main characters were walking into different rooms.

And those at the centre of the production, all different personas, had the audience guessing who was the killer, with many different answers floating around! The razor-sharp script, filled with hilarious one-liners and clever twists, is delivered flawlessly by a brilliant cast

The butler, Wadsworth – played by Gavin Stamper – masterfully leads Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs White, Mr Green, Mrs Peacock and Colonel Mustard as the body count stacks up at Boddy Manor.

And the Cook, the Singing Telegram Girl and the Chief of Police added to that, with the audience howling in all the right places.

The fast-paced farce is complemented by superb direction and clever staging that keeps the suspense and laughter building. Each clue revealed pulls you deeper into the mystery, and the clever nods to the original film will delight die-hard fans, while newcomers will be equally enthralled.

As the production builds to a crescendo – not the gunshots that echoed around the theatre – layers are torn off the characters to reveal their truths.

But whodunnit? Well, you will have to go and find out. Clue is an absolute riot from start to finish. With its perfect balance of comedy, intrigue and high-energy performances, this production is one of the best I’ve seen from the Saddleworth Players.

Limited tickets are available: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/clue/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

