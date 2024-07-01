Saddleworth charity race day event proves a winner

A GROUP of Saddleworth fundraisers can stand proudly in the winners’ circle after their race day proved a huge hit.

Dozens converged on The Old Bell Inn on Delph to mark Royal Ascot’s Ladies’ Day with their own meeting.

In the 15th staging, best dresses and suits were donned, form was studied, bets were taken by Jean and John Wood and winners were celebrated.

A three-course meal was enjoyed and plenty of money was also being donated for a raffle.

And there was no need for a photo finish to decide whether it had been a success or not as £734.63 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Chief organiser Betty Tomlinson, who was ably supported by husband John – who definitely won the prize for beat hat, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who helped raise the grand total.

“It’s a brilliant total. Also, thanks to John and Jean for all their hard work with the betting and working out the odds.

“And a special thank you to Phil and staff at The Old Bell Inn for a lovely meal and good service.

“Thank you to everyone who gave raffle prizes and donations and all the people who helped me organise the event.”

