Show-stoppers! ‘Greatest’ rock ‘n’ roll band are heading for Uppermill

‘THE Greatest Rock & Roll Band in The World’ is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy have lived up to the title for the last four decades.

Now you can judge for yourselves when they roll into Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, February 25, 2022.

Formed in Leicester during the 1970s from several local bands, Showaddywaddy have sold more than 20 million records with hits like Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven and Pretty Little Angel Eyes.

They have entertained fans on the road, non-stop for nearly 50 years and recently claimed the title of ‘hardest working band’ for a second year running.

Romeo Challenger, one of the founding members and father of double Commonwealth Games high jump bronze medallist, Ben Challenger, said: “The fans have always been amazing. We can’t wait to be back on stage after so long off the road.”

So, book your tickets now and get yourself a-boppin’ to the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band … You Got What It Takes!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

