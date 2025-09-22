Nostalgic Oldham set to take town centre back in time

OLDHAM town centre will step into the past later this month when Nostalgic Oldham returns on Saturday, September 27 (11am–4pm) with a packed day of retro fun, family activities, and vintage entertainment.

The free event will feature classic cars from the Tame Valley Vintage and Classic Car Club, meet-and-greets with Sonic the Hedgehog™, a replica Back to the Future DeLorean, and live performances ranging from comedy to circus stunts.

Crowds can also look forward to:

Granny Turismo’s dancing shopping trolleys

Street shows from Fire Man Dave and Rubik’s Cube master Pete Anderson

Walkabout characters including Bo Peep and giant bees

A kids’ club in Spindles with face painting and crafts

Retro arcade games for “big kids” and grown-ups

Local character Frank Rothwell will also display his Rothwell car and famous steam-powered Land Rover.

Cllr Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said last year’s debut event was a huge success, adding:

“This is about celebrating Oldham, reliving fond memories, and showcasing the best of our town centre. I’d encourage everyone to come along and be part of what promises to be another brilliant day.”

The event also marks the official opening of the new Oldham Archives base in Spindles, with tours, displays, and the Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Eddie Moores, cutting the ribbon at 2pm.

Organised by Oldham Council with support from local businesses, Nostalgic Oldham adds to the growing programme of cultural events across the borough.

For the full line-up, visit whatson.oldham.gov.uk.