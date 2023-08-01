Ocean Colour Scene bring top hits and anthems on tour

INDIE-ROCK legends Ocean Colour Scene will perform their biggest hits and anthems on their latest tour of the UK.

Halifax on Thursday, August 24 will be among the locations for their thirteen-date tour this year, which runs from August 18 to December 18.

Frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform songs including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Simon said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans who are the best in the land.”

Steve added: “This feels like the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years.

“Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special. Roll up, roll up for the magical OCS Tour!”

Oscar said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour – and we’re very happy the final night will take place in Glasgow, a city with whom Ocean Colour Scene has always had a very special relationship.”

Formed in Birmingham in 1989, OCS spent six years fine-tuning their sound before lighting up the Britpop party with three top five albums: 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.

The band has also achieved 17 top 40 singles, including nine successive top 20 singles and a mantelpiece full of awards.

Honing their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them, Ocean Colour Scene’s live shows have cemented the relationship between the band and their fanbase, with each concert serving as a communal outpouring of hope and joy, boasting the most life-affirming singalongs you’re likely to hear anywhere.

• Tickets for the Ocean Colour Scene at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday, August 24 cost £37.50 / £40.00 + BF and are available online. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For further information on Ocean Colour Scene, visit their website https://www.oceancolourscene.com/ or find them on social media.

