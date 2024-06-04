Ocean Drifters settle down for exhibition at Gallery Oldham

DIVE DEEP into a magical underwater kingdom, filled with jellyfish and coral at Gallery Oldham’s ‘Ocean Drifters’ exhibition.

Jellyfish have drifted along on ocean currents for millions of years, even before dinosaurs roamed the earth.

They can be found in deepest darkest depths and along shallow tropical coastline and, unlike many marine species, can thrive in warmer water with less oxygen.

As ocean temperatures rise, jellyfish may experience an extended breeding season as warmer waters allow them to grow and reproduce more quickly.

There may be a shift in the distribution of jellyfish species as those typically found in tropical or subtropical regions may move into new areas.

At the exhibition, which opens at Gallery Oldham on Saturday, May 25, relax among the tentacles and the coral, learn facts about sea creatures and the oceans, or take a photo of yourself as a jellyfish.

The jellyfish don’t mind being touched, but please be gentle with them. These amazing creatures have been created by Designs in Air.

Come along on Wednesday, August 21 at 2pm to make an underwater themed balloon model inspired by the exhibition.

Visit Gallery Oldham on Greaves Street, Oldham. Find out more about this and future exhibits on their website: https://hla.oldham.gov.uk/gallery/

