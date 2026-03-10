Uppermill FC to wear kit chosen by public vote

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED football club has put itself to the vote with a poll deciding next season’s kit.

If Uppermill FC is successful with its application, it will be playing in the North West Counties League.

Whatever happens, players will step out for the 2026/27 campaign in a show of democracy.

For what they will wear came out on top of the vote, with more than 350 people casting their preference.

Now Uppermill will don the chosen all blue strip – which has Saddleworth-themed items, notably the rose emblem of both Yorkshire and Lancashire – woven into the design by makers Hope and Glory.

That applies to all teams, whether it is the firsts or the Under-10s.

Uppermill FC chief executive Steve Southern said: “In the lead up to the start of next season, we needed to design and agree upon the new kit which will be worn by each of our teams.

“Choosing a new kit isn’t usually that interesting a job. So, we decided to liven things up by having our kit designers, Hope and Glory, come up with three potentials and then put them out to a vote of all players, coaches, parents, sponsors and fans.

“I’m not aware of any other clubs doing this, but we thought it might be fun – especially for our younger players – to give everyone a say in what kit we will be playing in for the next couple of seasons.

“Hope and Glory came up with tree great designs, focusing on our royal blue colour scheme and we had over 350 people place a vote.

“That was an incredible response for a club of our size. “

But which one won out? Well first impressions clearly counted for something.

Steve added: “Kit design number one was the overwhelming winner, and it will go into early production in readiness for next season.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to cast their vote, and we are proud that all our teams play in the same kit design, from our youngest players to our first team.”