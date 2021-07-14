O’Donnell Solicitors secure second office in Uppermill

O’Donnell Solicitors are pleased to announce that, following further expansion, they have completed the acquisition of a new office building at 44 High Street, Uppermill.

A full refurbishment will be undertaken to bring the three-story building, which is in a prime central location, back to life.

The firm has been looking for additional office space in Uppermill for a number of years to help meet the demand for appointments. They plan to relocate their residential conveyancing and newbuild property team there with the Private Client team.

The new office, which will complement the firm’s current Uppermill office at the market ground, will provide a further 5,000 sq feet of space.

They also have a modern and conveniently located office space at Appleby’s Business Centre in Grasscroft, which will be retained to house the commercial property, dispute resolution, corporate and commercial, and family teams.

The firm now boasts five directors and 25 support staff and fee earners and continues to attract top talent including city lawyer appointments to its various departments.

James O’Donnell, director, commented: ‘We could not have envisaged growth at the rate that we have experienced in the last five years.

“The success of the firm has been extraordinary.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide expert, technical, yet straight-talking legal advice and this has meant not only a retention of clients but a client base which has grown exponentially over our first five years of trading.

“The acquisition allows the continued growth and comes at the right time.”

The new office in Uppermill will be spacious and contemporary in keeping with the firm’s two other offices, with first-class facilities to make client visits much more accessible and also provide an excellent working environment for the firm.

• For more information about the services that O’Donnell Solicitors offer, or to arrange an appointment or speak to the team, call 01457 761 320 or visit their website www.odonnellsolicitors.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

