Youngsters crowned county champions

GREENFIELD Cricket Club’s Under-13s have been crowned Lancashire county champions.

And on Sunday, July 11 they will be bidding for another title, northern area champions.

Greenfield’s Ladhill Lane ground hosts that competition’s finals day.

The champions of Cheshire and Derbyshire play one another at noon and the winners will take on Greenfield at 3pm.

It has been a great season for the U13s who are managed by Chris Sleight and who beat neighbours Friarmere, Friends Sporting CC and Monton to become Greater Manchester champions.

Harley Greenwood and Will Jackson both retired 30 not out as Greenfield made 107-0 against Friarmere who were 85-4 in reply.

Jake Wild claimed three wickets while James Sleight and James Alcock took two apiece as Friends Sporting CC were shot out for 33 as Greenfield won by 10 wickets.

Lucy Johnson and Megan Wild put on a crucial 32 runs for the last wicket as Greenfield made 115-6 against Monton, Greenwood hitting 33 not out. Monton were 101-8 in reply.

In the regional final at Astley Bridge, Greenfield made 140-5, Jackson Greenwood and Lewis Jagger both retiring after making 30, before the hosts were dismissed for 52.

That was followed by the Lancashire Vitality Blast Finals Day at Newton-le-Willows.

In the semi-final, Greenfield made 97-4 against Norden, Sleight and Jackson putting on 69 for the opening wicket. Norden were 52-9 in reply.

Greenfield were crowned county champions later that day after beating Eccleston in the final.

Sleight made 30 not out as Greenfield made 99-6 before Eccleston could manage only 52 in reply.

