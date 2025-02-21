Ofsted recognises progress at Waterhead Academy

A SECONDARY school which sits on the border with Saddleworth has been praised by inspectors for making ‘considerable improvement’ in key areas.

Waterhead Academy was visited by Ofsted in January 2025 in its latest monitoring visit.

And those looking at the school, which was placed into special measures in 2022, believe it has made further progress.

Inspectors praised the academy’s welcoming and inclusive culture and highlighted the strong personal development programme for students.

Personal development is now rated as ‘good’ and the report describes the Huddersfield Road establishment as a ‘very welcoming school community’, where pupils from diverse backgrounds mix well and feel safe.

It was also noted that students benefit from a broad range of extra-curricular opportunities, particularly in sports and performing arts, and that many relish the chance to develop their leadership skills.

Waterhead Academy’s principal, James Wilson, said: “This is an important milestone for Waterhead Academy and recognition of the hard work of staff, students and families.

“Ofsted’s praise of our personal development programme and positive school culture reflects the significant progress the school is making. While we still have work to do, this report confirms that we are heading in the right direction.

“The inspectors have confirmed that Waterhead Academy no longer requires special measures, and while we should all take pride in this achievement, we remain ambitious and committed to making Waterhead Academy a school that delivers the very best for every student.”

Ofsted’s report also recognised improvements in behaviour, with pupils responding positively to raised expectations. Attendance has also improved significantly.

But the school, part of the South Pennines Academy Trust and working closely with E-ACT Multi Academy Trust, knows its mission is not complete as it noted behaviour and attitudes still require improvement from a minority of students.

It also highlighted attendance for some disadvantaged students and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) remains a challenge.

Mr Wilson added: “Our staff are committed to ensuring all students benefit from a school with a positive and welcoming culture that supports all children to do their best.

“We are incredibly proud that inspectors have recognised the improvements made, and we will continue working tirelessly to build on this progress.”

