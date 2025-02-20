Oldham Choral Society offers concert ‘Feast’

THE thrilling cantata Belshazzar’s Feast by Oldham-born William Walton will raise the roof as Oldham Choral Society teams up with Salford Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra.

The concert is on Sunday, April 6pm at 4 pm in the Royal Northern College of Music Concert Hall in Manchester.

The conductor is Tom Newall and the baritone soloist is David Cane. Also on the programme are Elgar’s Great is the Lord and selections from Nabucco by Verdi.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, and £17 for those who are over 60, under 18, students or unwaged.

You can buy tickets from choir members or the Ticket Secretary on 07768 167178. Tickets are also available from the RNCM Box Office (www.rncm.ac.uk, 0161 907 5555) with £1 commission per ticket at £21 and £18.

