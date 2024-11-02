Santa Dash to feature local photographer’s unique work

A PHOTOGRAPHER who regularly snaps Saddleworth scenery will be showcasing some of his unique work at a popular festive event.

David Webb is a Chartered Legal Executive, working at Oldham law firm Pearson Solicitors.

The 30-year-old has loved photography for years and, during the Covid-19 pandemic, created a ‘side hustle’ business called M9 Abstract Photography, which he works on during his spare time.

David lives in nearby Rochdale but frequently visits Saddleworth – something he enjoys doing – and is a member of the Saddleworth Captured group on Facebook.

On Saturday, December 7, M9 Abstract Photography will be in King George V park and car park in Uppermill as part of the annual Saddleworth Santa Dash.

“I will be selling abstract prints, large-scale wall photography of Dovestone and other unique gifts,” David told the Independent.

“M9 is all about abstract and unique photography, all taken on a mobile phone. My themes are landscape, floral, abstract and I often use lens balls to reflect images and create stunning images.

“I am only doing two markets at Christmas, with this Uppermill one being the last one of the year, so customers will need to be quick. Any support for my unique business would be appreciated.”

People can also follow David’s photographic work on Facebook and Instagram.

