Oldham Active slashes fitness costs with ‘Bee Active’ scheme

Oldham Active is making health and fitness more accessible and affordable with its ‘Bee Active’ scheme.

In partnership with Oldham Council, it is offering an up to 25 per cent discount on memberships and pay-and-play activities for those most in need in the community.

Bee Active, available at Oldham Active’s five leisure centres in Oldham, Failsworth, Chadderton, Saddleworth and Royton, will provide access to more than 150 group exercise classes, state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, sauna facilities and racket sports.

Individuals may qualify for the Bee Active concessions if they are aged under 19 or 65 and over, full-time students, Armed Forces veterans, registered disabled or registered carers.

Eligibility also extends to those with an NHS Exemption Certificate or recipients of benefits such as Universal Credit, PIP, Incapacity Benefit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Benefit (excluding single occupancy reductions).

Individuals with a valid Asylum Registration Card or those referred through a GP health programme can also apply.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted we can bring this discount scheme to more of our residents.

“Leading a healthy and happy life is so important, so we need to bring down barriers that stop people from accessing ways to keep well.

“I know the cost of living is still high and for lots of people a gym membership is a luxury they can’t afford. We’re hoping that by launching this discount it is more affordable for many.”

Simon Blair, Deputy CEO at Oldham Active, added: “We are committed to providing wellbeing to everyone in our community.

“Health and being more active in a safe environment should be a right not a privilege, and this discounted scheme should help more people to access our fantastic leisure facilities.

“Many of the leading causes of ill health in today’s society, such as coronary heart disease, cancer and type two diabetes, could be prevented if more inactive people were to become active.

“Signing up for the discounted programme is simple – it’s free to register online or in person and choose either a membership or pay-as-you-play option.

“Just bring proof of eligibility on your first visit, collect your Bee Active fob, and start enjoying your wellbeing activities. Our friendly team is always available to offer support, making it easier to get started and find activities that suit your needs.”

You can find full details of the programme and eligibility here: https://oclactive.co.uk/beeactive/