Oldham Archives gets new home at the Spindles

HISTORY lovers will soon be able to explore Oldham’s past in a brand-new setting, as the town’s archives prepare to open at the Spindles.

The collection, which was previously housed on Union Street and then temporarily at Oldham Library, will move into its new permanent base at the Parliament Square end of the shopping centre, with the entrance on Ascroft Street.

The official opening takes place on Saturday 27 September as part of the Nostalgic Oldham celebrations. From 10am to 4pm, visitors can enjoy special activities, including archive displays, historic maps, oral histories, and behind-the-scenes tours. The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Eddie Moores, will cut the ribbon at 2pm.

The purpose-built facility will hold around 425 cubic metres of archives and local studies material – the equivalent of more than four double-decker buses. For the first time in 50 years, the town’s history will be accessible all in one place.

Custom-built mobile shelving has been installed to make the best use of space and allow the collection to grow over the next decade. A Heritage Help Desk will also be available for those looking to research family trees or uncover Oldham’s past.

While the open day won’t include the full research service, staff will be on hand to answer questions. From Monday 29 September, the centre will officially open to researchers, with regular hours Monday–Friday (10am–5pm) and Saturday mornings (10am–1pm).

Councillor Moores said:

“Oldham has a rich and fascinating history, and it’s wonderful to see the archives opening in such a central location. This move gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our heritage.”

Cllr Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, added:

“This is an exciting new chapter. We hope even more residents will explore the collections and discover how Oldham’s history connects to their own lives.”

The opening forms part of the wider regeneration of the Spindles, bringing new life to the town centre while making Oldham’s history more accessible than ever.