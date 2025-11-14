Oldham Athletic sign former England under-18 international Dynel Simeu

OLDHAM have snapped up 23-year-old defender with League Two experience after a spell in Albania at Teuta

Former Carlisle United defender Dynel Simeu has made a triumphant return to the English game, signing a short-term deal with Oldham Athletic. After a spell playing in Albania, the former England youth star can now be seen via football streaming in League Two with the newly promoted Latics.

This move marks the latest chapter in Simeu’s dynamic career, which has seen him play for several clubs across different leagues.

Simeu, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 season with Carlisle United, has now joined Oldham Athletic. The 23-year-old defender was previously with the Albanian side, Teuta, before making his way back to England to join Micky Mellon’s Boundary Park squad.

Simeu’s career began as a youth player at Chelsea, followed by a stint at Southampton. During his time at Southampton, he was loaned to Carlisle for the 2021/22 season.

His performance as an all-action centre-back made him a fan favourite among the Blues supporters, particularly during his 18-game spell as Carlisle battled for League Two survival.

Simeu’s exuberant celebrations became a signature of his time at Carlisle, as the team went on a winning streak to avoid relegation. After his time at Carlisle, Simeu had loan spells with Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe before moving to Albania in 2024.

His departure from Southampton followed a serious Achilles injury.

At Oldham, Simeu will be teaming up with ex-Carlisle striker Joe Garner. In 2022, Simeu made 18 appearances for Carlisle, a testament to his dedication and commitment to the team.

In a statement to the Latics’ website, Simeu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join Oldham.

Oldham’s manager, Mellon, also expressed his confidence in Simeu, describing him as a “powerful and composed defender with great potential.”

🗣️ @dynel_simeu can’t wait to get going. #oafc Tap to watch ⤵️ — Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) November 7, 2025

Mellon, who previously worked with Simeu at Tranmere, believes that Oldham provides the perfect environment for Simeu to showcase his skills and potential.

Oldham Athletic, who made their way back to the EFL via the National League play-offs last season, have enjoyed a decent start to life back in the EFL. With the addition of Simeu to their squad, the team is hopeful of some strong performances in upcoming games.

Dynel Simeu’s move to Oldham Athletic marks an exciting new chapter in his football career. His experience and potential make him a valuable addition to the team, and fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in the upcoming games.

Cover image courtesy of Oldham Athletic Football club