Saddleworth Rangers calls on community to back appeal for Jamacia hurricane victims

KIND-HEARTED Saddleworth Rangers is calling on the community to support their collection of supplies to send to hurricane victims in Jamaica.

The rugby club, based on Shaw Hall Bank Road, is welcoming donations to be dropped off at their clubhouse on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16 between 9.30am and 11.30am.

They are looking for:

Medical supplies (basic first aid kits, bandages, pain relief, essential medications as appropriate and allowed)

Sanitary products (pads, tampons, soap, toothbrushes, nappies)

Non-perishable foods (canned goods, dry staples, energy bars and bottled water

Tents for temporary shelter, pop-up canopies, gazebos-style to create sheltered outdoor spaces

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica in October, leaving a trail of devastation across the Caribbean, destroying homes, flooding neighbourhoods and leaving dozens dead.