Scouthead and Austerlands says ‘thank you’ as country commemorates VE day

MORE THAN 100 people from Scouthead and Austerlands joined the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Dawson’s Field became centre of attention once again as the community held a picnic to mark the occasion.

Its start was marked by the raising of the Union Flag by the Mayor of Austerlands, Paul Sykes, on the newly installed flagpole.

Locals brought food, drinks and blankets and enjoyed listening to 1940s music, while they were also entertained by Sam Foster on guitar and singers from a local choir.

Despite the cool wind, many came dressed for the occasion in red, white and blue or in 1940s outfits, including a 1940s US Army Jeep complete with driver and crew in US Army uniform of the period.

Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group chair Robert Cragg said of the Monday, May 5 event: “It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages come together to celebrate this important occasion.

“We were especially pleased that a small number of guests who had lived through the Second World War were able to join us and to share their memories.

“We were very grateful for a generous donation from Saddleworth Rotary which helped us to put on the event and to the Royal British Legion for their help with the flag ceremony.”

