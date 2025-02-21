Saddleworth Male Voice Choir takes to stage for charity concert

TWO choirs are coming together to fill Christ Church Friezland with music in aid of a good cause.
Saddleworth Male Voice Choir welcomes special guests Oldham Youth Choir for a charity concert on Friday, March 14 (7.30pm) in support of Different Strokes.
The charity provides support and information for stroke survivors, helping them to reclaim their life after a stroke.
Different Strokes has been chosen by Saddleworth Male Voice Choir as their charity of the year and they will received all proceeds from the concert.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from John Watts on 07837089426, Alberti’s Greengrocer in Uppermill, Uppermill Post Office, any Saddleworth MVC member or pay on the door.
- Saddleworth Male Voice Choir meets on Wednesday evenings for rehearsals and perform around 12 concerts a year in Uppermill and the North West, including a popular annual Remembrance Concert in November.
Find out more on their website: https://saddleworthmvc.org
