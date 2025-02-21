Saddleworth Male Voice Choir takes to stage for charity concert

TWO choirs are coming together to fill Christ Church Friezland with music in aid of a good cause.

Saddleworth Male Voice Choir welcomes special guests Oldham Youth Choir for a charity concert on Friday, March 14 (7.30pm) in support of Different Strokes.

The charity provides support and information for stroke survivors, helping them to reclaim their life after a stroke.

Different Strokes has been chosen by Saddleworth Male Voice Choir as their charity of the year and they will received all proceeds from the concert.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from John Watts on 07837089426, Alberti’s Greengrocer in Uppermill, Uppermill Post Office, any Saddleworth MVC member or pay on the door.

Saddleworth Male Voice Choir meets on Wednesday evenings for rehearsals and perform around 12 concerts a year in Uppermill and the North West, including a popular annual Remembrance Concert in November.

Find out more on their website: https://saddleworthmvc.org

