Oldham Council Election Candidates: Saddleworth North

Garth Harkness (Liberal Democrats)

MY NAME is Garth and I have had the privilege of having more than a decade of experience as a local councillor.

I live in Dobcross and I am a teacher leading a provision for autistic young people.

The Lib Dems proposed withdrawal from the Places for Everyone scheme, which threatens our green spaces. Sadly, Labour voted it through.

I pledge, as I have for years, to campaign to protect our threatened green spaces.

I have campaigned for better local health provisions and our team has received two awards. Much more is needed on this and I want to work hard to improve the local offer.

As a councillor, local people bring me many problems with the roads – damaged surfaces, street lighting, street signs and the like – and getting those fixed is very important.

I will also keep prioritising their bigger safety concerns, especially tackling speeding and accident hotspots.

Christopher Marshall (Independent)

CHRISTOPHER has lived in Saddleworth all his life and is from a family that has lived here for generations – he and partner Lizzii have one daughter.

He loves Saddleworth and is passionate about maintaining its rural charm and appeal.

He is pleasant, amiable, approachable and well-liked and respected in the community.

His philosophy for the area is that it prospers, improves and keeps it allure.

Always one to roll his sleeves up, he has assisted with installing grit bins next to care homes and provided much help and assistance in the Save Our Valleys campaign.

Christopher believes roads in Saddleworth are in a chronic state of repair and the infrastructure is not supported fairly by Oldham Council.

Saddleworth North is not currently getting value for money for its rate payers.

He is against over-development of the area and feels the council tax rises year on year should be curbed by better management of public funds.

Christopher works in the construction industry and has a wealth of experience in delivering projects, on time, on cost and to the needs of clients.

He intends to utilise these skills to improve Saddleworth North.

Hannah Roberts (Labour)

HANNAH has lived in Delph for more than 20 years, having moved to Saddleworth with her husband Ken Hulme and son George.

They have championed many local issues. Ken represented the residents of Delph and Denshaw on Saddleworth Parish Council and George was Labour’s first elected borough Councillor for Saddleworth North.

Serving as an Oldham Councillor and Cabinet Member for Housing, Hannah delivered for residents

She led the plan to redevelop Oldham town centre, saving Saddleworth’s Green Belt from development.

She delivered a registered landlord scheme to make sure privately rented homes meet legal standards.

And she serves on Oldham’s Foster Panel, supporting some of Saddleworth’s most vulnerable children.

If you put your trust in me, I will be a strong voice for Saddleworth North on Oldham Council making sure that we get the services and support that we need.

Stuart Pyefinch (Conservative)

I AM proud to say that I have a long-standing association with Saddleworth.

I was born here. My first job was in Delph. I have lived here my entire life.

The opportunity to support the Conservative team serving Saddleworth North – focusing on local issues that matter to residents – is the reason I am standing in these elections.

I support Oldham Conservatives’ proposals to freeze council tax bills, protect the Saddleworth Green Belt and insist on brownfield site development only.

Also to invest in and prioritise social care services and cut the number of Councillors to save £1 million a year

I want to support the local Conservative commitment to put the people of Saddleworth first, to give something back to the area I have been proud to call home for so many years.

I hope you will support me and give me the opportunity to do so.

