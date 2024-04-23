Oldham Council Election Candidates: Saddleworth South

Paul ‘Boots’ Errock (Independent)

PAUL is the managing director of an Oldham-based construction company that operates throughout the UK.

Born in Oldham, he moved to Saddleworth aged six and has lived here ever since.

Married to Gillian, he has two sons and lives in the Saddleworth South ward he seeks to represent.

He is committed to the people and wants the council to be open, honest and transparent over its finances.

To reduce the borough’s debt and to be accountable, he will seek to give parish councils the power of veto and address the eunuch vassal status of both Saddleworth and Shaw.

Paul is against over-development and wishes to address council tax rises, electoral fraud, the debt the council is accruing and put a stop to schemes that haemorrhage money.

He would like to pursue a policy of banning HMOs, re-approach the current direction of our town centre investments and encourage the council to commit to addressing the issue with our roads and pavements in all 20 wards.

His mission is to see the borough prosper again and put an end to the lack of common sense our council has displayed for too long.

Fesl Reza-Khan (Green)

I GREW up in Oldham and benefitted from an education and public health service system that simply worked.

I grew up surrounded by men and women, imbued with integrity, respect and decency. On their shoulders, I stood and elevated myself out of my humble beginnings

Looking around me, I am saddened at how career politicians have squandered that legacy. It does not have to be this way. It is time for us to believe in ourselves again.

Only then can we do for our children, what was done for us.

The mood of the nation reflects this and is crying out for change. This change must start here in Oldham, with us, this May.

I urge you to discover how the Green Party and I intend to enact this renewal process. Connect with us on social media or reach out and join us.

Let us put people, families and communities first.

Dominic Wall (Labour and Co-operative Party)

DOMINIC has lived in Greenfield for more than 30 years.

During his career as a headteacher in Oldham, he opened Kingfisher Special School. He has been a parent governor at Saddleworth School and Oldham Sixth Form, coached youth teams for Saddleworth Rangers and Greenfield Village Olympics and currently serves on Saddleworth Parish Council.

As your local representative, Dominic would continue to press for United Utilities to clean our rivers and waterways in Saddleworth, lobby for better health services for Saddleworth, including a new Health Centre and more NHS dentistry and promote affordable housing development on brownfield sites, so that our children can choose to live where they grew up.

He would also protect Saddleworth’s environment by saying no to developments in the Green Belt and campaign to stop game bird shooting, which harms biodiversity and restricts public access to open land.

Dominic would also work with the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to improve local bus and train services.

Max Woodvine (Conservative)

TO HAVE served Saddleworth for five years has been a privilege and I thank you for your support.

I hope you will continue that support by electing me for the third time.

The Labour-controlled Council in Oldham has consistently sidelined Saddleworth, while simultaneously treating our community as a cash cow.

Local Conservatives were the only party to propose a fully costed council tax freeze as we believe you should not have to pay a penny more for the subpar services of this failing council.

I will consistently make the case for fairer funding, improved provisions and better services for our villages.

I will always oppose the loss of precious green spaces. I will support our superb community organisations in their invaluable voluntary work.

In Saddleworth South Ward, which I am so proud to represent, I pledge to continue my tradition of public service – positively contributing to our communities, strongly standing up for Saddleworth, and robustly defending residents’ interests.

With my record of action and a promise of more, I hope to earn your support for the third time.

Amy Wrigley (Liberal Democrats)

AMY WRIGLEY is well known in the community, having worked with young people at the Satellite Centre in Greenfield for several years.

She said: “I have the pleasure of working with many wonderful people in our community, listening to their opinions and hopes for Saddleworth South.

“In particular, I work with young people who are often excluded, helping them to enjoy themselves in a positive way.

“And it’s time to give priority to Saddleworth’s young people who want to live and work here but can’t find an affordable home to bring up a family. We also need better services for older and vulnerable people.

“I want to make sure youth and family services are easily accessible for people in Saddleworth.

“Only the Lib Dems are fighting to keep our local Children’s Centre. We’re working hard for a new health centre to provide a wider range of services than just a GP surgery – and we’ve just helped save the GP centre in Greenfield.”

