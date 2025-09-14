Saddleworth voter turnout to see election changes

VOTERS in Saddleworth are expected to get more opportunities to head to the polls after previously showing strong enthusiasm

For four of the area’s Parliamentary polling stations are likely to be boosted from single facilities to double.

Oldham Council has reviewed arrangements for forthcoming elections across the borough.

And a report to be presented at the authority’s meeting on Wednesday, September 17 has revealed the intent to boost a quartet in the area for general and by-elections.

Stations at St Thomas’ Church Hall in Delph, Uppermill Civic Hall, Greenfield Methodist Church and Springhead Football Club will all be made double ‘to allow for high electorate and turnout.’

And a document, which tells how the changes will not apply to local elections, detailed why they had been earmarked.

It states: “Amendments are required to constituency-level polling station allocations to ensure polling places can accommodate high electorates and anticipated turnout.

“These changes primarily involve the creation of double or triple stations within existing polling places.”

A similar change will be proposed at St Barnabas’ Parish Hall in the Waterhead ward, on the doorstep of Saddleworth.

That area will also see an alteration at local and Parliamentary elections as a station currently housed at Waterhead Academy Sports Campus, on Counthill Road in Moorside, will be replaced by a mobile unit at the same location.

The report adds: “As part of the polling district review for Waterhead, a change has been made.

“The polling place previously located within Waterhead Academy Sports Campus has been replaced with a mobile unit situated at the same site on Counthill Road, Moorside.

“The mobile unit provision at Waterhead Academy Sports Campus has been confirmed to be fully accessible and in a consistent location with prior arrangements.”

Councillors will vote on whether to accept the proposals, which also includes the creation of two new polling districts in Chadderton, at the meeting on Wednesday, September 17.