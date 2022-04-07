One week left for Oldham residents to register their vote for elections

THERE is just one week left to register to vote and ensure your voice is heard at the forthcoming local elections.

The voter registration deadline closes at midnight on Thursday, April 14, ahead of the elections on Thursday, May 14.

One seat will be contested in each of Oldham’s 20 wards this year, with the exception of Medlock Vale where two seats are to be contested.

You normally only need to register to vote once – not for every election. You’ll need to register again if you’ve changed your name, address or nationality. For more information, or to register to vote, www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Harry Catherall, Returning Officer and Chief Executive of Oldham Council, said: “We want everyone in Oldham to be able to have their say on polling day, so it’s important that anyone who isn’t yet registered, or who has recently moved house, registers to vote this week.

“Registering is easy and only takes a few minutes when you do it online. Alternatively, anyone without internet access can get in touch with our Elections team on 0161 770 4718 and they will help.

“Meanwhile, if you know you’ll be unable to go a polling station on May 5, you can still have your say by applying to vote by post or proxy. Don’t miss your chance to have your say.”

The deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 while the deadline for the receipt of proxy vote applications is Tuesday, April 26 at 5pm.

To view all the candidates standing in this year’s elections, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/elections

