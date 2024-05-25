Oldham Heritage Walk to raise funds for Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund

STEP out and discover places of special interest in Oldham town centre and Alexandra Park on the next fundraiser for Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

The Oldham Heritage Walk on Saturday, June 8 will be guided by experienced history walk leader Steve Roman, who is a peace activist and long-time supporter of the Fund.

The Fund was formed in 2012 to enable women in Gaza to access higher education, which costs around £600 per year but is beyond the means of many women.

Over 95 per cent of all money raised goes directly to pay for the women’s education and the Fund currently provides scholarships for seven women in the West Bank and 55 in Gaza to undertake university education.

Jacqui Greenfield, committee member, said: “We are delighted that Steve has offered to run this guided walk as it is a great opportunity to find out more about Oldham and the lovely Alexandra Park while raising money for Fund, particularly at this difficult time.”

Dr Mona El Farra, the Fund’s founder, added: “It is so important that you continue to raise funds so we are ready to help women gain an education, when it becomes possible to do so.”

Participants can join the walk for the morning or afternoon (£10) or for the full day (£20). Children free. Dogs on leads welcome. Please book in advance online to secure your place.

The walk will be accessible, have a leisurely pace and will be under five miles in total. Bring a picnic, drinks and something to sit on. Cakes provided (monetary donations welcome). Café and toilets will be available in the Park.

For more information about the event or the group, email saddleworthpwsf@gmail.com

The schedule for the day (times are approximate) is:

10.45am: Meet at Oldham King Street Tram Station

11am-12.30pm: Oldham Town Centre Walk (finishing at Gallery Oldham

12.30pm: Walk to Alexandra Park (approximately 1mile) – about 15 minutes

1pm-2pm: Picnic in Alexandra Park (Meet at Boat House/Pure Café)

2pm-3.30pm: Walk around Alexandra Park’s listed structures and monuments

Return (for those who wish) to Oldham Mumps Tram Stop.

