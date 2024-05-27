Breaking News Featured Lifestyle

Wet weather does not dampen Saddleworth’s Whit Friday spirit

Gary Carter May 27, 2024 No Comments

“I’VE BROUGHT a change of clothes in case the rain doesn’t stop,” said one band member as it looked like being a rather Wet Friday.

Welcome to Saddleworth’s Whit Friday, where one thing is guaranteed – and it is not nice weather.

Coats and plastic covering for sheet music was the order of the morning as Uppermill Band, plus a couple of guests, formed in the car park of the museum in the village.

One of those guests came all the way from Bournemouth in Dorset and he was by far not the person who had travelled the longest distance.

However, as soon as Hail Smiling Morn echoed through the air and they set off down a close High Street, the gloom was well and truly lifted.

And when the band contests started that afternoon, in thankfully drier conditions, spirits were high.

The presence of Australians Canning City Brass brought excitement to the area – and as they told Saddleworth Independent, they lapped it up.

There were also representations from areas like Denmark and the Faroe Islands, in Torshavn – even America in the form of New Jersey-based Lambertville Brass Band.

More proof that Whit Friday is not just a Saddleworth thing, it is a worldwide thing.

SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM DISTRICT WHIT FRIDAY RESULTS

 

Overall Champion: Brighouse and Rastrick

Second: Back Dyke

Third: KNDS Fairey

Local Area Champion: Milnrow

Second: Oldham Band (Lees)

Third: Boarshurst Silver

Youth: Wardle Academy

Delph – 78 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

KNDS Fairey

 

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners’ Heritage
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough

Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth

Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Band

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle

Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Trombones: Black Dyke
Best Basses: Black Dyke
Best Soprano: Milnrow

Denshaw – 60 bands

 

Black Dyke
Hepworth
Oldham Band (Lees)

 

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Local Band: Uppermill
Best non-UK Band: Torshavn

Best First Section Band: Langley
Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass
Best Third Section Band: BMP (Europe) (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough (£100)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Youth (£100)

Best Soprano: Black Dyke (£40)
Best Bass Section: Black Dyke (£40)
Spot Prize: Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (£100)

First Band: Downton Band
Last Band: City of Bristol

Diggle – 62 bands

 

Black Dyke
KNDS Fairey
Hepworth

Best First/Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Ellington Colliery
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Peter Blacker Prize: Loxley Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth

Holden Cup: Diggle Community Band

Best Soprano: Black Dyke
Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth
Best Bass Section: Black Dyke
Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: BMP Europe (Goodshaw)
Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Youth
Best Band on March: KNDS Fairey

Dobcross – 70 bands

 

KNDS Fairey

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

 

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Best Third Section Band: Comber Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Reading Spring Gardens

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Best Overseas Band: Lambertville Brass Band
Best Unregistered Band: British Army Band Catterick
Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle
Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Dobcross Silver

Best Bass Section: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Solo Cornet: Black Dyke
Best Youth Soloist: Wardle Academy (cornet)
Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (euphonium)

Most Entertaining Street March: Pendeen Band

First Band: Slaithwaite
Last Band: Silk Brass

Friezland – 42 bands

 

Ecclestone Brass

Greenfield

Comber Silver

 

Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass

Best University Band: University of Sheffield Alumni Brass

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Best Solo Cornet: Penrith Town
Best Basses: Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass

Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Greenfield – 63 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

Milnrow

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass

Best Third Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Fourth Section Band: St John’s (Mossley)

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Youth Solo: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Overseas Band: Copenhagen

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Solo Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick

Deportment: Tewit Youth

Entertainment: Trom Bon Jovi

Grotton – 42 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Milnrow

Foden’s

 

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Scratch Band: Chav Brass

Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Soprano: Hepworth

Lydgate – 79 bands

 

Black Dyke
Brighouse and Rastrick
Milnrow

Best First Section: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section: Delph

Best Third Section: Dobcross

Best Fourth Section: Diggle Community Brass

Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School

Best Scratch Band: Bad Ass Brass

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Trombones: Milnrow
Best Basses: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Black Dyke
Best Cornet: Hepworth
Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Mossley Hollins High School

First Band: University of Lancaster Brass Band
Last Band: Clockface Miners Heritage Band

Lees and Springhead – 32 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick
Oldham Band (Lees)
Chav Brass

 

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section Band: Lindley

Best Third Section Band: Greenfield
Best Fourth Section Band: Stalybridge Old Band

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Local Band: Greenfield

Best in OMBC: Dobcross Youth

Best Cornet: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick

Deportment: Chalford Band
Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Scouthead and Austerlands – 57 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Hepworth

KNDS Fairey

 

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass

Overseas Award: Torshavn Brass

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Saddleworth Band: Delph

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Youth Deportment: Tewit Youth

Best Bass Section: Hepworth
Best Soprano Cornet: Hepworth
Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth
Best Bass Trombone: Brighouse and Rastrick

First Band: Porthleven Town

Uppermill – 52 bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Chave Brass

KNDS Fairey

 

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Band

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Local Deportment: Boarshurst Silver
Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy

 

