Wet weather does not dampen Saddleworth’s Whit Friday spirit

“I’VE BROUGHT a change of clothes in case the rain doesn’t stop,” said one band member as it looked like being a rather Wet Friday.
Welcome to Saddleworth’s Whit Friday, where one thing is guaranteed – and it is not nice weather.
Coats and plastic covering for sheet music was the order of the morning as Uppermill Band, plus a couple of guests, formed in the car park of the museum in the village.
One of those guests came all the way from Bournemouth in Dorset and he was by far not the person who had travelled the longest distance.
However, as soon as Hail Smiling Morn echoed through the air and they set off down a close High Street, the gloom was well and truly lifted.
And when the band contests started that afternoon, in thankfully drier conditions, spirits were high.
The presence of Australians Canning City Brass brought excitement to the area – and as they told Saddleworth Independent, they lapped it up.
There were also representations from areas like Denmark and the Faroe Islands, in Torshavn – even America in the form of New Jersey-based Lambertville Brass Band.
More proof that Whit Friday is not just a Saddleworth thing, it is a worldwide thing.
SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM DISTRICT WHIT FRIDAY RESULTS
Overall Champion: Brighouse and Rastrick
Second: Back Dyke
Third: KNDS Fairey
Local Area Champion: Milnrow
Second: Oldham Band (Lees)
Third: Boarshurst Silver
Youth: Wardle Academy
Delph – 78 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
KNDS Fairey
Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners’ Heritage
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth
Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Band
Best Local Band: Marsden Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle
Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Trombones: Black Dyke
Best Basses: Black Dyke
Best Soprano: Milnrow
Denshaw – 60 bands
Black Dyke
Hepworth
Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Local Band: Uppermill
Best non-UK Band: Torshavn
Best First Section Band: Langley
Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass
Best Third Section Band: BMP (Europe) (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough (£100)
Best Youth Band: Wardle Youth (£100)
Best Soprano: Black Dyke (£40)
Best Bass Section: Black Dyke (£40)
Spot Prize: Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (£100)
First Band: Downton Band
Last Band: City of Bristol
Diggle – 62 bands
Black Dyke
KNDS Fairey
Hepworth
Best First/Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Ellington Colliery
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Peter Blacker Prize: Loxley Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth
Holden Cup: Diggle Community Band
Best Soprano: Black Dyke
Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth
Best Bass Section: Black Dyke
Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: BMP Europe (Goodshaw)
Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Youth
Best Band on March: KNDS Fairey
Dobcross – 70 bands
KNDS Fairey
Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Best Third Section Band: Comber Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Reading Spring Gardens
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy
Best Overseas Band: Lambertville Brass Band
Best Unregistered Band: British Army Band Catterick
Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle
Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Dobcross Silver
Best Bass Section: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Solo Cornet: Black Dyke
Best Youth Soloist: Wardle Academy (cornet)
Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (euphonium)
Most Entertaining Street March: Pendeen Band
First Band: Slaithwaite
Last Band: Silk Brass
Friezland – 42 bands
Ecclestone Brass
Greenfield
Comber Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass
Best University Band: University of Sheffield Alumni Brass
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy
Best Solo Cornet: Penrith Town
Best Basses: Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass
Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Greenfield – 63 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Milnrow
Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass
Best Third Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Fourth Section Band: St John’s (Mossley)
Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Youth Solo: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Overseas Band: Copenhagen
Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Solo Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick
Deportment: Tewit Youth
Entertainment: Trom Bon Jovi
Grotton – 42 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Milnrow
Foden’s
Best First Section Band: Silk Brass
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Scratch Band: Chav Brass
Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Soprano: Hepworth
Lydgate – 79 bands
Black Dyke
Brighouse and Rastrick
Milnrow
Best First Section: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Best Second Section: Delph
Best Third Section: Dobcross
Best Fourth Section: Diggle Community Brass
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School
Best Scratch Band: Bad Ass Brass
Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Trombones: Milnrow
Best Basses: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Black Dyke
Best Cornet: Hepworth
Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Mossley Hollins High School
First Band: University of Lancaster Brass Band
Last Band: Clockface Miners Heritage Band
Lees and Springhead – 32 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Oldham Band (Lees)
Chav Brass
Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Best Second Section Band: Lindley
Best Third Section Band: Greenfield
Best Fourth Section Band: Stalybridge Old Band
Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Local Band: Greenfield
Best in OMBC: Dobcross Youth
Best Cornet: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick
Deportment: Chalford Band
Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Scouthead and Austerlands – 57 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Hepworth
KNDS Fairey
Best First Section Band: Silk Brass
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass
Overseas Award: Torshavn Brass
Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Saddleworth Band: Delph
Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Youth Deportment: Tewit Youth
Best Bass Section: Hepworth
Best Soprano Cornet: Hepworth
Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth
Best Bass Trombone: Brighouse and Rastrick
First Band: Porthleven Town
Uppermill – 52 bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Chave Brass
KNDS Fairey
Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Band
Best Local Band: Marsden Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy
Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Local Deportment: Boarshurst Silver
Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy