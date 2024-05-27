Wet weather does not dampen Saddleworth’s Whit Friday spirit

“I’VE BROUGHT a change of clothes in case the rain doesn’t stop,” said one band member as it looked like being a rather Wet Friday.

Welcome to Saddleworth’s Whit Friday, where one thing is guaranteed – and it is not nice weather.

Coats and plastic covering for sheet music was the order of the morning as Uppermill Band, plus a couple of guests, formed in the car park of the museum in the village.

One of those guests came all the way from Bournemouth in Dorset and he was by far not the person who had travelled the longest distance.

However, as soon as Hail Smiling Morn echoed through the air and they set off down a close High Street, the gloom was well and truly lifted.

And when the band contests started that afternoon, in thankfully drier conditions, spirits were high.

The presence of Australians Canning City Brass brought excitement to the area – and as they told Saddleworth Independent, they lapped it up.

There were also representations from areas like Denmark and the Faroe Islands, in Torshavn – even America in the form of New Jersey-based Lambertville Brass Band.

More proof that Whit Friday is not just a Saddleworth thing, it is a worldwide thing.

SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM DISTRICT WHIT FRIDAY RESULTS

Overall Champion: Brighouse and Rastrick

Second: Back Dyke

Third: KNDS Fairey

Local Area Champion: Milnrow

Second: Oldham Band (Lees)

Third: Boarshurst Silver

Youth: Wardle Academy

Delph – 78 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

KNDS Fairey

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners’ Heritage

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough

Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth

Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Band

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle

Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Trombones: Black Dyke

Best Basses: Black Dyke

Best Soprano: Milnrow

Denshaw – 60 bands

Black Dyke

Hepworth

Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Local Band: Uppermill

Best non-UK Band: Torshavn

Best First Section Band: Langley

Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Europe) (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough (£100)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Youth (£100)

Best Soprano: Black Dyke (£40)

Best Bass Section: Black Dyke (£40)

Spot Prize: Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (£100)

First Band: Downton Band

Last Band: City of Bristol

Diggle – 62 bands

Black Dyke

KNDS Fairey

Hepworth

Best First/Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Ellington Colliery

Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass

Peter Blacker Prize: Loxley Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle

Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth

Holden Cup: Diggle Community Band

Best Soprano: Black Dyke

Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth

Best Bass Section: Black Dyke

Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: BMP Europe (Goodshaw)

Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Youth

Best Band on March: KNDS Fairey

Dobcross – 70 bands

KNDS Fairey

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare

Best Third Section Band: Comber Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Reading Spring Gardens

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Best Overseas Band: Lambertville Brass Band

Best Unregistered Band: British Army Band Catterick

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle

Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Dobcross Silver

Best Bass Section: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Solo Cornet: Black Dyke

Best Youth Soloist: Wardle Academy (cornet)

Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (euphonium)

Most Entertaining Street March: Pendeen Band

First Band: Slaithwaite

Last Band: Silk Brass

Friezland – 42 bands

Ecclestone Brass

Greenfield

Comber Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass

Best University Band: University of Sheffield Alumni Brass

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Best Solo Cornet: Penrith Town

Best Basses: Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass

Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Greenfield – 63 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

Milnrow

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Audley Brass

Best Third Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Fourth Section Band: St John’s (Mossley)

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Youth Solo: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Overseas Band: Copenhagen

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Solo Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick

Deportment: Tewit Youth

Entertainment: Trom Bon Jovi

Grotton – 42 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Milnrow

Foden’s

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Scratch Band: Chav Brass

Best Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Soprano: Hepworth

Lydgate – 79 bands

Black Dyke

Brighouse and Rastrick

Milnrow

Best First Section: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section: Delph

Best Third Section: Dobcross

Best Fourth Section: Diggle Community Brass

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School

Best Scratch Band: Bad Ass Brass

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Trombones: Milnrow

Best Basses: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke

Best Cornet: Hepworth

Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Mossley Hollins High School

First Band: University of Lancaster Brass Band

Last Band: Clockface Miners Heritage Band

Lees and Springhead – 32 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Oldham Band (Lees)

Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section Band: Lindley

Best Third Section Band: Greenfield

Best Fourth Section Band: Stalybridge Old Band

Best Youth Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Local Band: Greenfield

Best in OMBC: Dobcross Youth

Best Cornet: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Euphonium: Brighouse and Rastrick

Deportment: Chalford Band

Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Scouthead and Austerlands – 57 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Hepworth

KNDS Fairey

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass

Overseas Award: Torshavn Brass

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Saddleworth Band: Delph

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick

Youth Deportment: Tewit Youth

Best Bass Section: Hepworth

Best Soprano Cornet: Hepworth

Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth

Best Bass Trombone: Brighouse and Rastrick

First Band: Porthleven Town

Uppermill – 52 bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Chave Brass

KNDS Fairey

Best First Section Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Band

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick

Local Deportment: Boarshurst Silver

Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

