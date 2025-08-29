Oldham Mountain Rescue help in hills after mountain biker fall

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) sprang into action once more on the Saddleworth hills to help assist a mountain biker.

The team was called by North West Ambulance Service to help with the mountain biker, who has fallen off their bike in the Dovestones area.

A group of eight team members were deployed and met the ambulance crew, who followed them along the track to the biker.

The biker was treated before being taken to hospital, with the team members involved for one hour.

OMRT, a charity organisation, was formed in 1964 and provides search and rescue services to help people in difficulties in the wild and remote places.