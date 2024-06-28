Oldham’s 175-year history celebrated in exhibition

SOME of the successes, stories and changes that have happened since Oldham was founded are being celebrated in a special exhibition.

To mark the borough’s 175th anniversary this year, the free exhibition in Gallery Oldham is focusing on some of the people who have been at the forefront of Oldham’s history.

Members of the public, together with staff from the council’s Heritage, Libraries & Arts Service, have chosen some of their favourite objects and stories from 1849 onwards to display.

Peggy came from Barbados in 1958 to train as a nurse and has loaned the suitcase she brought with her on the ship across the Atlantic.

Matt from Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation has provided a precious flag he took as a boy to the Littlewoods Cup Final at Wembley in 1990, which holds a lot of memories for him.

“I remember the pride I felt waving it on the streets of Oldham and on the terrace in the old Wembley stadium – our town, our team was the focus of the nation – it was brilliant,” he said.

“I always loved the design work too – it was and still is extremely cool!”

Hang-gliding icon Len Gabriels, Olympic hero Henry Taylor and Dame Sarah Lees, one of the country’s first female mayors, are among the pioneers Oldham has produced who are being showcased.

The exhibition also looks at the work of social reformer Mary Higgs and the legacy of her Beautiful Oldham Society. Visitors will be invited to make their own Beautiful Oldham pledge, just like society members were doing 100 years ago.

And in a nod to Oldham’s contribution to the arts and culture past and present, an item from the heyday of Indie legends Inspiral Carpets is just one of many pieces on show marking the town’s musical roots.

The Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Zahid Chauhan, said: “Oldham has a proud and glorious past and I’m delighted we are holding this exhibition to mark the 175th anniversary. What makes our town great is its people.

“I’d like to thank those who have got involved and loaned us items that are close to their hearts. They’ve helped us pull together a display that showcases items from everyday life through to pieces that have put Oldham on the map nationally and internationally.

“It’s only right these stories and successes get the recognition they deserve.”

The exhibition runs until January 11, 2025.

