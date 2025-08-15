Oldham’s Hulme Grammar help students triumph over adversity

STUDENTS’ triumph over adversity, including the war in Ukraine, has left the principal of Oldham’s Hulme Grammar amazed.

Impacts caused by the conflict meant they studied at Chamber Road on a bursary, along with others who have experienced significant personal tragedy.

And they contributed to a great set of results, with more than 60 per cent of students achieving A*-B grades

With one in five achieving a full complement of A*/A across all their subjects, this was accomplished alongside an impressive array of co-curricular activities including netball, football, orchestras, choirs, volunteering in the community and large-scale musical productions.

Top achievers this year include Farah, who earned four A*s and will be studying Medicine at Cambridge University.

Ameera – one of Hulme Grammar’s deputy head students – notched three and will study Chemical Engineering at the University of Leicester.

Special mention is given to Candy, who notched A* and A in her results after arriving from China and studying in her second language.

Hulme’s work in preparing students for Degree Apprenticeships was showed as Will was the successful candidate from a field of about 700 applicants for a prestigious apprenticeship in Accounting and Finance with RPG Chartered Accountants in Manchester.

Principal Kirsten Pankhurst praised the commitment and focus of this year’s leavers:

She said: “Our students have truly earned every success.

“These results reflect the determination, intellectual curiosity and resilience they’ve shown throughout their time at Hulme.

“We are a school that challenges bright young minds and supports them to achieve beyond expectations.

“These results are a celebration not just of academic excellence, but of the personal growth and ambition that characterise a Hulme education.”