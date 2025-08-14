Saddleworth scholar follows family footsteps to Cambridge

MIRANDA Lowe is following in her family’s footsteps as she takes a slice of Saddleworth to Cambridge University.

For the Delph teenager will go to the exact same college, Sidney Sussex, as her grandfather, Eric Downing Lowe.

After earning three A*s and an A in English Literature, Drama, History and Politics at Oldham Sixth Form College, it is on to studying History at Cambridge.

And the 18-year-old is hoping for a career in the civil service, focusing on education.

Miranda’s success was part of a great year for the college, which saw a 100 per cent pass rate in the majority of courses.

High grades (A*-B) increased by seven per cent this year compared to last, and 250 students achieved triple A* and A grades equivalents.

Seven of its Oxbridge offer-holders secured their places and 16 students from its Aspiring Medicine and Dentistry programme confirmed their progression, with more to follow.

The number of students who achieved triple A grades or an equivalent in their Year 12 external exams has continued to rise, with the majority studying four A-Level or diploma subjects in their first year.

And this year, the college was a runner up in the Arts and Culture Award from the Sixth Form Colleges Association, in recognition of its innovative work with young people across Oldham and beyond.

Suzannah Reeves, Principal of Oldham Sixth Form College said: “As always we are delighted with the achievements of our students.

“We are proud to say that, in spite of COVID-19 interruptions throughout the start of their secondary school experience in years eight and nine, our students have done a fantastic job.

“I am immensely proud of the dedication of students and staff to give Oldham Sixth Form College such excellent results”.

Christine Horrocks, Chair of Governors, added: “These outstanding results are yet again a true reflection of how all students thrive at OSFC and we are so proud of their achievements.”