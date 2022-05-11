Omc Motor Group wins Motability Annual Award

OMC Motor Group are celebrating after being named The National Small Group Dealer of the Year in the 2022 Motability Dealer Awards.

This win highlights OMC’s exceptional customer service and engagement over the past year.

The Motability Dealer Awards, held annually, recognise outstanding dealer partners across the UK and focus on Motability Scheme performance and customer service at group and dealer level.

Jonathan Eglin, Managing Director at OMC said: “We are extremely proud to receive this award as it recognises the team’s hard work and our focus on customer service.

“We see first-hand how a Motability vehicle can transform a customer’s quality of life and we’re committed to working in partnership with the Motability Scheme to ensure we provide a seamless journey from start to finish.”

Stewart McQuillan, OMC Sales Director, added: “I am so pleased our Motability Specialists have been awarded such a prestigious national award.

“Every day I see the passion, enthusiasm and care that goes into ensuring every Motability customer is looked after and given the help and advice they require to find their own individual freedom.”

Simon Foulkes, Dealer Partner Manager at Motability Operations, said: “Our dealer network is crucial to the delivery of the worry-free motoring package, providing our customers with support and reassurance throughout the whole life of the lease.



“We’re pleased to present OMC this award. Their team has demonstrated a consistently high level of support for customers and are great representatives of the Motability Scheme.”

The scheme is available to anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of the Personal Independence Payment, the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or the Armed Forces Independence Payment.

Customers can exchange all, or part, of their allowance to lease a brand-new vehicle for three years.

The package includes insurance for up to three named drivers; servicing, maintenance and repair; RAC breakdown assistance; and tyre and windscreen replacement.

At OMC you can choose a car on the Motability scheme from a wide range of cars across Ford and Kia. The service departments can also help by ensuring your car is fully serviced and well maintained.

For more information visit www.omcmotorgroup.co.uk or call 0161 287 4141.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

