Streets ahead Community group give village a spruce up

VOLUNTEERS from Street Scene Greenfield and Group have put their backs into a double shift on the village streets and footpaths.

Nearly 40 bags of rubbish were collected by the community conscious residents while an overgrown footpath received a Spring makeover.

At the request of a villager, SSGG removed masses of overgrown and dangerous brambles from a path connecting Shaw Hall Bank Road with Oaklands Road.

Litter, enough to fill 15 bags, was also removed by the 15-strong group who also cleaned the walkway and steps.

After such back breaking work, they were rewarded with refreshments provided by community champion Greg Barratt of Tesco Greenfield and John Lancashire of Saddleworth Milk.

On the first weekend of April SSGG again put on their high vis jackets and brandished their litter pickers in support of the national Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

Eleven volunteers collected 20 bags of rubbish, a scooter, one rubber car mat, a piece of iron piping, a piece of water down-spout, a steel mesh riddle and traffic cone-the latter fished out of Chew Brook.

Refreshments were provided by Greg and enjoyed in Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

