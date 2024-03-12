OMRT stalwart Dave elected as new Team Leader

STALWART Oldham Mountain Rescue Team member Dave Wyatt has stepped up to take the reins as their leader.

Dave, who has been with the Greenfield-based team for 15 years, was elected at their AGM to take over from Rob Tortoishell, who is ending his five-year stint in charge.

Since joining in 2008, Dave has been an active team member, served as treasurer for 10 years, and deputy team leader for five years.

He is originally from Cornwall but moved to Saddleworth in 2005, and is a keen runner, mountaineer and skier.

Dave said: “Rob has done a brilliant job over the last five years. A massive thank you to him for leading the team.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Rob announced at the end of last year that he would be stepping down as team leader to spend more time with his wife and two children, but he will remain an active team member.

A team spokesperson said: “The Team wishes to thank Rob for his continuous support, hard work and dedication.

“Rob joined OMRT in 1997 and is a great asset, bringing skills and knowledge of rope access work due to his working life away from the Team.

“His contributions over the last five years have been invaluable and the team would not be where it is today without him.

“We would also like to congratulate Adam Knight on being elected as treasurer, taking over from Dave, and to thank Rob Jones and Sean Reade for their continued service in their roles.”

OMRT Officer and Management Positions 2024: Team Leader: Dave Wyatt; Chair: Rob Jones; Secretary: Sean Reade; Treasurer: Adam Knight.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team was formed in 1964 and is one of around 56 volunteer mountain and cave rescue teams providing a search and rescue service to help people in difficulties in wild and remote places of England and Wales.

Find out more on their omrt.org or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OldhamMRT

