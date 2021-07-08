On your marks – Saddleworth Village Olympics in starting blocks after forced COVID-19 break

AS TEAM GB competitors look forward to competing at a delayed Tokyo 2020, Saddleworth youngsters are also on their marks for the return of their long-established Village Olympics.

With the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions and increased numbers of the population becoming vaccinated, the Village Olympics Committee and its dedicated volunteers are planning a September return to competition.

And what will be the 35th edition of the multi-sports festival will see the welcome addition of Lees to join Scouthead, Austerlands and Springhead under the banner of SASL.

Lees’ children will now join their Saddleworth counterparts competing for the village they live in or go to school in.

When the ‘Games’ were last held in 2019, with Uppermill triumphed in the juniors and Greenfield in the seniors.

SVO chairman Adrian Green said: “It is great to see the Village Olympics evolve and include more children and more parents and carers. The only problem we have is trying to fit in the growing list of sports.”

While it is not yet clear if any restrictions on participation, sports or supporters will be required to protect everyone, every effort is being made for a return to a full programme of events starting from September 11 running through to September 26.

Keep eyes peeled at school for your Village Olympics representatives. If you don’t see anything by mid July, go online to saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk to receive information and contact details for your village so you can get your children registered for training.

The Village Olympics only happen because of the support of parents and carers. So, the committee urgently requires new volunteers to carry the movement forward for years to come. You can get in touch via the website.

Check out the YouTube video to see what it’s all about www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvsdHnlTGa4

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

