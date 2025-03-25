Open Day to highlight community support at Royton Town Hall

ARE you looking for community resources, health services, or expert advice? Then find out more at a special Open Day at Royton Town Hall.

The event on Thursday, March 27 runs from 11am to 7pm to promote the local services and support available from Oldham Council and partner agencies.

You can meet export support teams, learn about the services available, get answers to your questions and discover ways to succeed and feel supported in your journey.

This includes:

Action Together Volunteer Hub

Youth Service (OMBC)

Social Prescribing Team

Your Health Oldham

North Primary Care Network

GMP

Adult Social Care

Early help Positive Steps

Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)

Early Help Oldham Council

and many more.

Whether you are seeking support or just curious about what is available in the area, this event is the perfect opportunity to get involved and discover everything you need.

The event is also a chance to see the restored Royton Town Hall, which was recently renovated to breathe new life into the building and create a welcoming, family-friendly venue.

It now has an improved library area and better community rooms, as well as a space for a local business to launch.

