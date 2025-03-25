Professor Brian Cox makes Oldham ‘centre of the Universe’ with homecoming visit

FAMOUS physicist Professor Brian Cox is making a special visit to share his expertise and inspire students and teachers in his hometown of Oldham.

The town will become the centre of the Universe when former Lydgate resident Professor Cox visits in July for a series of motivating visits and Q&As for the borough’s primary, secondary and college pupils, their teachers and industry partners.

His bespoke ‘Great Horizons’ visit will be a celebration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

It will recognise the influence of teachers on future generations and will be a prime opportunity for education and businesses to connect and secure important links to drive STEM skills development and work opportunities in Oldham.

On Tuesday, July 1, Professor Cox, who has presented BBC science television programmes such as Stargazing Live and Wonders of the Universe, will share his expertise at a science teacher and leader celebration event.

This event will provide inspiration to science teachers from the early years to further education and is part of Oldham’s strategy to inspire and retain great teachers for our schools.

The following day the former Hulme Grammar School pupil will be hosting special morning assemblies, with a fascinating tour of the galaxy, for primary pupils.

He will encourage primary schools to take part in a Great Science Share for Schools – a mass-engagement campaign to inspire young people to ask, investigate and share their scientific questions

In the afternoon, Professor Cox will meet with business leaders from Oldham, council leaders and influencers to launch a 365-day challenge to the sector.

As Oldham’s Economy Board plans to regenerate STEM careers in the town, businesses will be asked to commit to supporting education in as many ways as possible.

His business address will be followed by a keynote from ex Saatchi and Saatchi Chairman and global business leader Kevin Roberts, who will be talking about personal leadership development for young people to succeed in the modern world.

Then in the early evening, The University of Manchester alumni, who also fell in love with music and played keyboard for Dare and D:Ream in the eighties and nineties, will address secondary and college students in a Q&A at Oldham Sixth Form College.

Professor Cox said: “I am very much looking forward to putting Oldham at the centre of the Universe, where it belongs.

“I believe strongly that every young person should have the opportunities to be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to go out into the world, and beyond it.

“By encouraging and inspiring the next generations of scientists, the opportunities are limitless.”

Professor Cox, who was awarded CBE for services to the promotion of science, will soon be touring the United States with his live show Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

Cabinet Member for Education and Skills Cllr Mohon Ali said: “We are excited to welcome Professor Brian Cox home to Oldham for an inspiring and motivating visit.

“He has a huge following and he will no doubt have an inspirational effect on the young people who will hear from him about the importance of studying science and his own passion for it.

“The aim is to enthuse future generations about science, and no one is more suited to do this.”

The event is in partnership with Oldham Council, Oldham Enterprise Trust, Oldham Athletic, The University of Manchester, Cranmer Education Trust and The Pinnacle Learning Trust.

Dave Benstead, chairman of Oldham Enterprise Trust and Oldham’s Economy Board, said: “As the UK enters an even more tech-driven era, Oldham’s economic growth will increasingly rely on the demand for skills in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“Engaging students in innovative ways will be key to making STEM education both exciting and accessible.

“Our goal is to inspire students to explore a range of career possibilities, helping them envision themselves as the innovators of tomorrow.”

