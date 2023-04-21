Opposition to Grandpa Greene’s Uppermill alcohol plan

COUNCILLORS have objected to an application to serve alcohol at a new eatery being set up in Uppermill.

Grandpa Greene’s, which operates from Diggle, is currently converting what was a toilet block at King George V Park into a restaurant.

But an application to be allowed to serve alcohol has sparked an angry response.

Rick Scholes, of the firm, has insisted to Oldham Council’s licensing panel on an application: “Alcohol will only be served to diners in the restaurant.

“We will not serve drinks only. We will only serve alcohol with food. We serve alcohol – prosecco – as an option with our afternoon tea. This will be the majority of our alcohol sales.”

But nearby residents and parish and borough councillors have told the authority they do not want the licence to be given.

Frances Heywood told them: “The cumulative impact of the number of alcohol licences in Uppermill is having a negative effect on residents and visitors.

“The disorder that this has caused is impacting on my sense of safety.

“Uppermill is already saturated with licenced premises and is at the very tipping point such businesses, this application only adds to this problem.

“The King George V Playing Field area is a already a family friendly open space that should be protected by a Public Space Protection Order, this would prohibit the consumption of alcohol in the open, thus ensure drinking does not take place on the King George V Playing Field and the surrounding park.

“There is a reality that alcohol served in the ice-cream parlour will be taken into the field at some point, this would have a harmful impact on the children and send out the wrong message to young people. It would be far safer that no alcohol be sold on the premises.”

Colin Taylor simply added: “We don’t want booze in the park.”

Parish councillor Helen Bishop said: “The venue is situated on the playing field, which is regularly used by families and children playing football and other ball games.

“There is a distinct safeguarding issue around adults drinking alcohol within a children’s play area. The chances of these interests clashing are high, and alcohol consumption will only fuel any altercations or interactions that might occur.

“Uppermill already has a significant number of pubs and bars where adults can socialise and drink alcohol.

“The area has also had a problem with drug use associated with the night-time culture. It is not appropriate for that to start to encroach upon the park.”

Saddleworth South’s borough councillors have also expressed their opposition.

In a letter from Cllr Max Woodvine, it states: “We object to this in strong terms.

“It was categorically ruled out in their Planning Application that they would serve/sell alcohol, and the applicant stipulated he would not open beyond 5pm.

“This flies in the face of that and shows he had no intention to stick to what was agreed at that time.

“The park is for recreation, for use by people of all ages and families. The drinking culture in Uppermill is increasing but should be contained on the High Street and not be allowed to extend into the park and playing fields.

“This situation needs managing carefully but under no circumstances should alcohol be allowed to be served in this special space, as we try to stop anti-social behaviour and other such practices.

“Ice cream is one thing, alcohol is quite another.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

