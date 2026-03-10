Outdoors come in for monochrome photo exhibition in Uppermill

An eye-catching photographic exhibition is bringing the outdoors inside at Saddleworth Museum.

The exhibition by the Yorkshire Monochrome Group bears the theme of allotments, parks and gardens and features an array of works by enthusiastic photographers.

All are welcome to view the exhibition at the museum, on Uppermill High Street, until Sunday, March 22, available to view daily from 1pm to 4pm.

Yorkshire Monochrome Group, founded in 1998, aims to encourage monochrome photography, both film and digital, by producing, showing and discussing prints or projected images with colleagues; mounting exhibitions of the group’s work; and enjoying the stimulation offered by a programme of invited speakers.

Find out more online: www.yorkshiremonochrome.co.uk