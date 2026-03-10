Saddleworth Concerts Society 50th anniversary concert inspired by Ammon Wrigley

A SPECIAL concert evoking the landscapes, feelings and atmosphere of Saddleworth and its surroundings will commemorate Saddleworth Concerts Society’s 50th anniversary.

Music for ‘When The Wind Speaks’ on Wednesday, March 18 at the Milgate Arts Centre in Delph has been arranged and composed taking inspiration from Saddleworth poet Ammon Wrigley.

Greenfield-based Alan Williams is collaborating with other local composers Gavin Wayte, Cally Statham and Hannah-Louise Siddiqui for the landmark occasion.

Taking as their theme a recent composition by Hannah “When the wind speaks, the moorland answers”, the group will present new pieces designed to evoke the landscape, feeling and atmosphere of Saddleworth and its surroundings together with Debussy’s emotive Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp.

There will also be readings of extracts from the work of Saddleworth author and poet Ammon Wrigley “The Wind Among the Heather”, strongly representative of Saddleworth’s heritage.

Alan is a composer and writer of contemporary music and culture, and Professor of Collaborative Composition at the University of Salford. His music has been performed by world leading ensembles such as the BBC Philharmonic, the BBC Singers, the Philharmonia, MDR Radio Choir, and Psappha, and has been broadcast on BBC Radio 3, MDR (Germany), NEC (Brazil) and Bartók Rádió (Hungary).

Saddleworth Concerts Society was founded in 1975 by Roger Tanner and hosts four concerts per season, featuring top quality classical music and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online.